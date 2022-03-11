Kamuela Kirk Is Ready For His Next Assignment

On a week’s notice, Kamuela Kirk would accept a fight against veteran Makwan Amirkhani for his UFC debut last June. A surprise like this isn’t anything new for Kirk, as three weeks prior he’d just won a fight in LFA on 12 days’ notice.

You could tell Kirk wasn’t letting those first UFC fight jitters get to him in his bout with Amirkhani. Calm and composed, Kirk would outwork his foe to win by unanimous decision. A fighter’s first win in the UFC is typically a thing to celebrate. While Kirk appreciated the moment, it didn’t set in until much later what he had accomplished. In fact, the first thing that was on his mind was what he didn’t do right in his fight Amirkhani.

Check Out Kamuela Kirk's Athlete Profile Here

“I would say the only disappointing part about my last fight was that I didn’t get the finish. If you look at every single one of my other victories, they’re all by way of finish. I have almost as many TKO finishes as I do submissions. That didn’t happen in my UFC debut. That would be my only regret, not finishing the fight.”

“What was cool, too, was that it happened so fast. I didn’t really have a whole lot of time to process everything that was going on. It wasn’t a week or so until after I made my debut where I really looked back and thought, ‘Man, that all just happened. That’s insane.’”

Kirk’s win against Amirkhani wasn’t the first time the Hawaiian fighter had appeared in the UFC APEX. He cornered fellow UFC fighter Luis Saldana for a fight and would compete on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019. Kirk wouldn’t find the result he was looking for on the UFC President’s show, losing by decision to Billy Quarantillo, who would be awarded a UFC contract for his win.