Kamaru Usman Is A ‘Whole Different Savage’

“We’ve grown a tremendous amount because that first one was kind of rushed,” Usman said. “Trevor likes to build a foundation in certain things where you want to be able to get that camaraderie from your coach, and you want to be able to have them understand and know you so they can better advise you, and that first one seemed kind of rushed, but having this extended period of time for us to really, truly work at it, it’s amazing.”

In particular, Usman has enjoyed being in the same training room as Gaethje and Namajunas. The latter has especially left an impression on Usman, who holds a high amount of respect for “Thug Rose.”

“Sometimes I get caught after I’m done training, and I’ve showered, and it’s time for me to go home, I get caught kind of just sitting there watching (Namajunas) train,” he said. “I’m just like, ‘Wow.’ I’m amazed by how good she is and the things that she does, and it’s added motivation for me. I want to be able to do all the techniques as good, as smooth as she does them.”