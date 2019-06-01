Kamaru Usman Vs Colby Covington To Headline UFC 245
The UFC Welterweight Title Will Be On The Line On December 14th In Las Vegas At UFC 245
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi
• Oct. 1, 2019
Scores will be settled at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 14 when UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defends his title against heated rival Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 245.
Rounding out this championship tripleheader will be the featherweight title fight between Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski and the women’s bantamweight title showdown between Amanda Nunes and Germaine De Randamie.
Making the first defense of the title he took in dominant fashion from Tyron Woodley in March, Usman has won 14 straight fights leading up to UFC 245, and he expects to end his feud with Covington once and for all this December. Winner of seven in a row, a stretch that includes wins over Robbie Lawler and Rafael Dos Anjos, Covington plans on backing up all his words when the title is on the line in Las Vegas.