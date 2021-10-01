Kamaru Usman Reflects On His Return To Nigeria

“You don’t realize how much of an impact and how big you are outside of that bubble,” Usman said when UFC.com visited him in Denver. “That’s kind of what it was. I couldn’t – it’s crazy. Like here, we know what it is to be an A-list – I’m a celebrity here. But, it’s crazy to think that you can’t live that normal life when you’re somewhere else, and it would be impossible for me to – like here, I still sneak off and go to the grocery store. It would be impossible for me to do that.”

The June trip was highlighted by his appearance at the Lagos Food Bank, where he was surrounded by an adoring crowd chanting his name. He also visited with government officials and hopes to start building foundations to help the community there.