Kamaru Usman's New Middleweight Chapter

It’s also why, when presented with the opportunity to regain his welterweight title from the man who took it from him, Leon Edwards, in March, he didn’t hesitate to say yes, even against his better judgement.

“It didn't play out the way I wanted to,” said Usman of his third bout with Edwards, which he lost via majority decision. “It was basically going into a fight where I probably should have taken a little bit more time to just heal and grow from that (second) fight. But that's what fighters do, that's what champions do. We want to get in there, we want to fight, and we want to test ourselves. And I did that. I learned a lot from that fight, and there's been quite a bit of a significant time since that fight and now we're back up on the horse.”