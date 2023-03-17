Kamaru Usman Is Thankful For The Journey

“Some of the biggest lessons I’ve learned in the last eight months are keep your hands up, so you don’t get kicked in the head; that’s one,” Usman told the UFC digital team, speaking in his trademark clear, deliberate tone while flashing a smile. “But, of course, just being thankful for the journey, being thankful for all of it that comes — the good, the bad, all of it, because this is what it is to live life.”

The latter part of that answer is the boiled down, well-worn version of how Usman has spoken about his loss to Edwards last summer in Salt Lake City since the night it happened: that getting knocked out in the final minute of a fight he was 60 seconds from winning is just a thing that happened, a mistake that was made, and nothing more.

In joking about keeping his hands up, he playfully puts the onus for the loss on his own shoulders, rather than crediting Edwards for finding an opening and exploiting it, because doing so would cede a little ground to the new champion, and that’s not something Usman has any interest in doing, at least not publicly.