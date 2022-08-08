Kamaru Usman Inducted Into Jim Koch Division II Hall Of Fame

As a Division II wrestler competing at 174 pounds, Usman earned all-American status three consecutive years on his way to becoming a two-time NCAA Division II National finalist, earning bronze in 2008 in Cedar Rapids and silver in 2009 in Houston.

While amassing 115 career wins at Nebraska-Kearney, the ninth most in program history, despite only competing at the school for three seasons, Usman finally earned gold at the top of the podium his senior year.

View Kamaru Usman's Athlete Profile

Usman also holds two of the top three highest single season win totals in program history, recording 45 wins in the 2008-09 season and 44 in 2009-10. This helped lead Nebraska-Kearney to a Division II National title as a team in 2008.