Kamaru Usman | Don’t Count Him Out

Everyone loves the shiny new toy, the bright new face, the intrigue that comes with discovering something or someone previously unknown. As much is true in the fight game. People love to move on to what or who is next up. Even when a champion is established, the discussion tends to move toward where that fighter is situated in the all-time rankings rather than an appreciation for what they have done and are doing. And when it comes to the changing of a guard, other than a handful of established fan-favorites, fans tend to seem eager to usher in a new class of contenders, whether or not the experienced elite is ready to take their bows.

That’s all to say: with all the talk of the ever-loaded welterweight division, it’d be a mistake to count Kamaru Usman out of the title picture at 170 pounds.

Kamaru Usman Fight Week Interview

Yes, “The Nigerian Nightmare” is 38 years old. And yes, he has lost three fights on the bounce, but it’s just not that simple.

It was just a few years ago that Usman was on the precipice of tying Anderson Silva’s record winning streak of 16 fights in a row. And by precipice, he was precisely 56 seconds away from doing so before Leon Edwards landed the head kick of all head kicks to wrest the belt away from him in Salt Lake City. To that point, however, Usman was giving a vintage performance: relentless, dominant and clinical for the better part of 24 minutes.