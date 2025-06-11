Kamaru Usman Collection Now Available at UFC Store

Kamaru Usman is set to make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon on Saturday, June 14, 2025, headlining a UFC Fight Night against fast-rising welterweight contender, Joaquin Buckley. Usman, the former UFC welterweight champion, redefined what it means to dominate in the modern era, and is looking to reclaim his position among the welterweight elite. To celebrate Usman’s return to action, check out the exclusive collection only at UFC Store!