Kamaru Usman Collection Now Available at UFC Store
Rep the “Nigerian Nightmare” in His Return to Action!
Jun. 10, 2025
Kamaru Usman is set to make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon on Saturday, June 14, 2025, headlining a UFC Fight Night against fast-rising welterweight contender, Joaquin Buckley. Usman, the former UFC welterweight champion, redefined what it means to dominate in the modern era, and is looking to reclaim his position among the welterweight elite. To celebrate Usman’s return to action, check out the exclusive collection only at UFC Store!
This collection is all about honoring one of the most dominant champions in UFC history. Whether you’ve been riding with Usman since The Ultimate Fighter days or became a fan during his reign of terror atop the welterweight division, this collection allows you to show off. Gear up at UFC Storetoday!
