Kamaru Usman | Be Careful What You Wish For

On paper, it's true that "The Nigerian Nightmare" heads into his main event bout at UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Buckley this weekend on a three-fight skid. But closer inspection suggests that the form guide initially looks harsher on paper than it might be in reality.

A last-minute knockout loss to Leon Edwards in a title fight he was dominating, followed by two decision defeats – neither of which were unanimous – suggest that Usman remains as competitive as ever. And, while the ledger has had more L’s added than W’s recently, Usman is sure he's still got what it takes to give the division's new generation more than they can handle.

Usman will get the chance to demonstrate that on Saturday in Atlanta, where he'll welcome the challenge of rising contender Joaquin Buckley. It's a matchup Buckley called for, and while some fighters might take offense to being called out, Usman understands it, respects it, and is excited to take on the challenge.

"Of course. If I was him, I would want this fight," he admitted during his conversation with UFC.com ahead of fight night.