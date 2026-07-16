Kamaru Usman | A "Moneyweight" Fighter

Kamaru Usman always carries a quiet intensity to him during fight week, but while that intensity remains, “The Nigerian Nightmare” looks relaxed and ready for the challenge ahead.
One reason for his demeanor could be the weight class he’s chosen to fight in. The former undisputed welterweight champion has decided to pursue the biggest fights he can at 185 pounds, and on Saturday night in Oklahoma City, he takes on one of the very best in the division.
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Dricus Du Plessis is a former undisputed middleweight champion and one of the biggest, strongest, hardest-hitting 185ers on the planet. It’s an acid test of any middleweight contender’s credentials, but for former 170-pound king Usman, it’s just another opportunity to prove the doubters wrong, and himself right.
“I still put the same amount of pressure on myself as far as wanting to go out there and be successful, but this one's a little different, obviously, because I'm not coming off of three losses, so it doesn't feel that way,” Usman admitted. “Also, I have an extra 15 pounds on me that I'm not having to diet. So, from that part of it, it feels a little different. My mood's a little different, you know? I might smile a little more this week, but besides that, I still put the same amount of pressure on myself. I still put in the same amount of work preparing for this.”
Following a dominant, unbeaten run stretching from his UFC debut in the summer of 2015 all the way up to the summer of 2022, Usman’s imperious form hit a rough patch. He lost his welterweight title to Leon Edwards in stunning fashion at UFC 278, then was edged out on the scorecards in the rematch at UFC 286. He stepped up to middleweight to take on title-bound Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 and pushed the future champion all the way in a thrilling, but losing effort.
But last time out, Usman returned to 170 pounds and delivered a reminder that he’s still a major player. His unanimous decision victory over Joaquin Buckley snapped “New Mansa’s” six-fight win streak and kept Usman in the welterweight conversation. But as he explained, Usman isn’t a fighter to be restricted by weight classes. He’s a prizefighter, who will take on the biggest challenges for the biggest rewards. If that means moving up, then so be it.
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‘For me, I've always said this. I'm a ‘moneyweight’ fighter. So it's not about ‘85 or ‘70. I can hit both,” he explained. “I'm not the biggest at both, and I'm not necessarily the smallest at both. I might be the smallest at ‘85, but who knows? But for me, it doesn't matter. I feel that I have the skills to be able to compete at either one. So if it makes sense, I might be there.”
Keeping that flexibility has meant that Usman hasn’t bulked up for his move up to middleweight. He revealed that he’s arrived for fight week at “the exact same weight” that he usually does for a welterweight fight. The big difference this week is that he has 15 fewer pounds to cut.
It means Usman feels as fast and strong as he always does heading into fight week, and he’s excited for the challenge of stepping up to take on one of the very best the middleweight division has to offer.
“I think a fight like this propels me towards that title, and that's the most important thing right now,” he said. “I'm not necessarily here just to fight. At the end of the day, I understand that Father Time waits for no one, and I can't do this forever. So I want the biggest and the best opportunity for myself and my team to be able to go out there and showcase everything that we've put into this. This happened to be the opportunity, so we took it.”
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Breaking down the matchup itself, Usman said that the keys to victory lie in the intangibles, with the mental side of the fight likely to be the difference-maker. And with Usman confident that his mentality is bulletproof, he said he has the skillset, and the mental strength, to prevail on Saturday night.
“Looking at it, styles make fights, and it's not just the style with the fight. There's also another thing that a lot of people, to the untrained eye, don't really see when it comes to fighting. It’s the spirit, the spiritual part of it,” he explained. “This guy could have the style to defeat this guy, but if you can't really get past that spiritual part of it, you might not win. So, when you look at this fight on paper, the last fight Dricus suffered with the wrestling. If you go back to earlier fights, that's kind of been a little thing in his career. Wrestlers typically have a lot of success with a guy like him. But, like I said, you have to account for his spirit as well.
“He's big, he's strong, he's got good pace and a good gas tank that he's going to push. But I also have those things, and when you look at kind of the size difference, where that size really plays a factor is if a guy is a good grappler that is going to get a hold of you, is going to wear you down over time, and in that area, that's not necessarily the place where I'm weak, and so it's going to be an interesting fight.”
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Usman has faced plenty of tough opponents in his career, but he has built a reputation as a fighter who has the ability to take rivals into deep water and drown them. While acknowledging Du Plessis’ durability, Usman said he plans to “conquer his spirit” on fight night. And if he’s successful, the former 170-pound champ said he could find himself in position to challenge for championship gold at 185.
“I'm excited. I think a victory this Saturday definitely puts me right there,” he suggested. “If you look at the biggest fights in that division, it's myself and Sean Strickland, or maybe myself and Chimaev again. And so, with respect to guys like Nassourdine Imavov, I feel like these guys have definitely done some work to be at the top of the division. But hey, we’ve got to talk to the company. If it makes dollars, it makes sense, and (if) the company wants it, we’ll make it happen.”
While Usman said he might be smiling more regularly during fight week, the chip on his shoulder remains. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has had to deal with his fair share of doubters throughout his career, and it’s clear he still uses them as fuel ahead of his fights. When we asked him what message he wanted his performance to send, he focused on those who are doubting his ability to perform at this stage of his career, in this weight class, against this opponent.
“The message I'm sending with my performance…. It's weird to say that I'm in a place where, each and every fight, everyone goes, ‘Oh, he's too old. Oh, he can't do it. Oh, he can't do this anymore,’” he said.
“So I'm just grateful to be in a position that, each and every time, I stick it to ‘em and go, ‘You know what? Shut your mouth.’”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman, live from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on July 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.