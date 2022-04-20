Kale Moniz, From Baseball To MMA

We’ve seen many former football players turn to MMA, and a couple basketball players have put their reach to the test, but the MMA/baseball overlap has never really been a notable one unless Kale Moniz can put himself on the map.

The 32-year-old Moniz cut his teeth in team sports before watching one of his football friends get beat up by a BJJ student. In high school, he began training MMA and boxing, but spent the rest of his high school and collegiate eligibility giving the majority of his attention to football and baseball.

After high school, Moniz would go on to play JUCO baseball in Northern California before returning to Hawaii on scholarship. The shortstop and relief pitcher will openly admit that very few things about baseball are able to excite him these days. Even towards the tail end of his collegiate career, he was pretty over the mellow pace to the game, but said the only thing in any sport that could compare to getting in the cage came his freshman year on the diamond.