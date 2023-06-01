Kai Kara-France Welcomes The Pressure

A couple months after being infused with the energy of the raucous crowd at RAC Arena and seeing several fighters from the region shine on the biggest stage in the sport, the City Kickboxing representative received an additional jolt of motivation and energy when he watched his teammate and friend, Israel Adesanya, march into the Octagon and re-claim the middleweight title with a second-round knockout victory over Alex Pereira.

On the night of the fight, Kara-France posted both a photo of the finish featuring Adesanya letting loose an imaginary arrow towards the felled Brazilian, and a video of he and everyone else watching the event celebrating following his win. In the clip, the dynamic flyweight appears to be on the brink of tears, and Wednesday morning, he explained just what kind of impact taking in that moment had on him as he readied to make his return to action this weekend.

“That self-belief that Izzy has in himself is what I take away the most,” he said. “Not once did he think he was gonna lose that fight, did he ever think that he wasn’t gonna get it back, as well — get a win over this guy that has beaten him three times. I’m so much in awe of what he’s been able to do.

“(It’s) a constant reminder that anything is possible, and with the system that we have at our gym — that’s the recipe and the proof that it works. We have the same 24 hours in a day, we have the same head coach, the same schedule, so why not? Why put limitations on yourself and think that you can’t when you’ve got the proof right there that it works?

“You’ve always gotta have that self-belief,” he added. “Long before you started your UFC career, you had to step into the first gym you ever walked into and just have that burning desire to be better and see what you’re made of, and in this sport, you get to show that on the biggest stage.”