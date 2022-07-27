Kai Kara-France Visualized This Moment For Years

The results aren’t the only telling sign of Kara-France’s evolution. He appears to carry himself with a different aura that is apparent when comparing interviews of the Kiwi at the start of his UFC journey. When probed about the shift in self-assuredness, he brought up the fact that he is a husband and father now - his wife Chardae gave birth to his son Cobi in 2021 – and also considered the growth that comes along with more experience.

Regardless of the contributing factors, “Don’t Blink” heads into his rematch with Moreno feeling like everything is locked into the right places for him to succeed.

“Where I’m at in my life, I’ve just got everything sorted where everything is prioritized,” Kara-France said. “If I’m not at home soaking up all the family time, I’m in the gym trying to get better, so (I’m) just in a different stage. I’m just focused. If Brandon is going off that last fight saying he can do it again, it’s probably the worst thing he can do, thinking it’s the same fighter, because it’s not. If this turns into a dogfight like it did in that third round of the last fight, I’m ready to take it there right from the get-go. If we want to go there, I’ll point down, and I’ll start swinging. I know he’ll be doing the same.

“Him being Mexican, me being Māori, you just have that fire in you where you just love to go to battle. I’ll welcome it, and we’ll see who the better man is.”

In their first fight, which took place at UFC 245 in December 2019, Kara-France started well, knocked Moreno down toward the end of the first frame and won the round on the judges’ scorecards. “The Assassin Baby” responded well, made adjustments, and eventually overwhelmed Kara-France in the second and third rounds to sway the judges in his favor to hand Kara-France his first UFC loss.