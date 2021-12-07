Kai Kara-France's Time Has Arrived

“If I didn’t get a knockout, I was thinking about changing my ‘Don’t Blink’ nickname, because it’d been a while since I got one. I’m glad I lived up to the name!”

The Kiwi had to survive a series of very tough positions against Bontorin before he was able to unleash the full force of his striking. He may find the going even tougher against Garbrandt at UFC 269. At the same time, Kara-France believes dropping down a weight division will take its toll on the American.

“The cut has got to affect him.TJ Dillashaw thought he could come down and walk all over Henry Cejudo, but it’s a different ballgame when you drop that much weight. You don’t know how your body will react. You take shots differently. Cody is going to realize this for the first time when he’s standing in the Octagon in front of me.”

While confident about his chances, “Don’t Blink” definitely respects the former UFC champ.

“I’m actually a big fan of his. He’s a come-forward fighter. Aggressive, and he’s also got a lot of skills.”

The New Zealander has been hard at work developing his own skills at the world-renowned City Kickboxing gym in Auckland. Along with the traditional MMA disciplines, he points to some unusual training he feels has helped him and the rest of the team.

“Our breathing coach, Dave Wood, has been really important. We use diving training to help us relax under the water. It’s got nothing to do with fighting, but everything to do with fighting. You learn to stay calm under pressure and to adapt.