Kai Kara-France | Ready To Take On The World

Kai Kara-France is not the same the fighter that fought Alexandre Pantoja almost 10 years ago on The Ultimate Fighter.
But the goal to become a UFC champion is still the same. It’s a goal that Kara-France has been chasing since he started competing over 15 years ago. And now, the father of two has his goal within reach as he looks to dethrone and get his revenge against flyweight champion Pantoja in the co-main event slot this Saturday at UFC 317 in Las Vegas.
“I've got a family, and I know what I'm fighting for,” Kara-France said during his interview with UFC.com. “I've had to fight for this dream. 15 years I've been fighting now. Here we are. The pinnacle, the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, International Fight Week, the co-headliner and I want to steal the spotlight. I want to take the shine and make everyone remember who I am and where I come from.”
GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC 317 | UFC Nashville
Hailing from Auckland, New Zealand, “Don’t Blink” is proud to represent where he comes from and, more importantly, his Māori heritage. It’s something he has really spent time learning about and connecting with over the past few years, especially as he gets a second opportunity to claim the title. Back in 2022, the Kiwi faced Brandon Moreno for the interim flyweight title, where he came up short, getting stopped in the third round.
Since that fight, Kara-France believes he has only gotten better, and that stems from really taking time to connect with his culture.
“I feel like physically, mentally, you can be ready, but, spiritually, you need to be ready,as well,” Kara-France said. “That's something I've really dove into, reconnecting with my culture, and it’s been massive. It's been such a beautiful journey and the process of being grounded and knowing that this has all been done before me. I use it as a blueprint and I look on my history and my past to know where I'm heading and walking the path of my kids, knowing who they are and where they come from and be proud of it. That's why I make sure that people know where I come from and know who I represent, and when I make that walk out, it's one of their own that is fighting. This fight is bigger than me because I've got a whole country behind me. I’m just grateful for the position I'm in.”
Kara-France believes he was always meant to do this and mentioned that his ancestors have been fighting for years, so this is not something that is foreign to him. He hopes to inspire the younger generation to go after their passions and dreams, because nothing is ever too big.
Order UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira
Now, as he sits days away from facing a former opponent, Kara-France feels more confident than ever. Despite losing on the scorecards to Pantoja in their fight on The Ultimate Fighter, the Kiwi expects things to play out a lot differently now and plans to be the first one to knock out Pantoja.
“I'm expecting a five-round war,” Kara-France said. “He's one of the best guys in the division and he's been at the top for years, but I'm ready for it. Whatever he's bringing, I will have an answer for. The thing is, for this fight, I'm coming straight forward, and I'm staying in the fire. On paper, people are saying he's going to just try to get you to the ground, but I've got one of the best takedown defenses in this flyweight division, and I've got 12 knockouts on my record, so I know I can finish the fight.”
Pantoja has never been finished in his career, which is a testament to the durability he has in the Octagon. That was evident in his fight against Brandon Moreno two years ago, when he won the belt at International Fight Week. Pantoja’s grittiness is something Kara-France is prepared for and isn’t shying away from.
“When he bites down and goes hard, I've got to go even harder,” Kara-France said. “I feel like what's the difference here is I'm going to be more accurate when I do land. Pantoja's got great standup and he's well rounded, but he doesn't have the skill set that I have. When I find that shot, I just need the glimpse of an opening and I'll take it. I'm expecting a war, and I'm expecting to walk away with that belt.”
RELATED: Significant Stats | UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira
It's an exciting time at 125 pounds, as another important flyweight fight is set to happen between Brandon Royval and Joshua Van just two fights prior to this epic title fight. With the flyweights in the spotlight in Las Vegas, Kara-France wants to take advantage of this moment and bring the belt back to City Kickboxing in Auckland.
“To know that I'm so far away from home, but I'm taking on the world, it's going to be a special moment. I know I've got a big task in front of me, but I'm ready for it, and I can't wait to step in there and showcase all my hard work that I've been doing in the gym. When I make that walk-out, I know that everyone behind me, that’s supporting me, you have one of your own that's taking on the world, and I'm going to do them proud.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.