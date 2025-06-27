Kai Kara-France | Ready To Take On The World

“I feel like physically, mentally, you can be ready, but, spiritually, you need to be ready,as well,” Kara-France said. “That's something I've really dove into, reconnecting with my culture, and it’s been massive. It's been such a beautiful journey and the process of being grounded and knowing that this has all been done before me. I use it as a blueprint and I look on my history and my past to know where I'm heading and walking the path of my kids, knowing who they are and where they come from and be proud of it. That's why I make sure that people know where I come from and know who I represent, and when I make that walk out, it's one of their own that is fighting. This fight is bigger than me because I've got a whole country behind me. I’m just grateful for the position I'm in.”

Kara-France believes he was always meant to do this and mentioned that his ancestors have been fighting for years, so this is not something that is foreign to him. He hopes to inspire the younger generation to go after their passions and dreams, because nothing is ever too big.

Order UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira

Now, as he sits days away from facing a former opponent, Kara-France feels more confident than ever. Despite losing on the scorecards to Pantoja in their fight on The Ultimate Fighter, the Kiwi expects things to play out a lot differently now and plans to be the first one to knock out Pantoja.

“I'm expecting a five-round war,” Kara-France said. “He's one of the best guys in the division and he's been at the top for years, but I'm ready for it. Whatever he's bringing, I will have an answer for. The thing is, for this fight, I'm coming straight forward, and I'm staying in the fire. On paper, people are saying he's going to just try to get you to the ground, but I've got one of the best takedown defenses in this flyweight division, and I've got 12 knockouts on my record, so I know I can finish the fight.”