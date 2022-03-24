Kai Kara-France Hits Different

Asked why everything has been coming together so well lately, the 125-pounder says part of it is trying to be a good role-model for his son.

“The fact I’m a different fighter than I was a few years ago has a lot to do with my family,” he reflects. “I want to be the best version of myself for my son. And when you’re the best version of yourself as a father and a husband, that will transfer to the ring. If I’m not at home with my family, I’m in the gym just trying to gain that one-percent advantage.”

MORE COLUMBUS: Askar Askarov Finally Feeling Full-Strength | Fighters On The Rise | Matt Brown Is Always Looking To Do More | Aleksei Oleinik Is Fighting For Legacy

The City Kickboxing product also attributes his success to his habit of making checklists, which he uses for training sessions, career goals and life goals in general. He believes they keep him on track and accountable.

“I like to visualize things ahead of me, then make them happen. I have goals for the day, the week, the month and the year. It keeps me from getting ahead of myself. As the smaller goals get crossed off, I slowly chase down the bigger ones.

“I also keep learning as I go. The losses I’ve had in my career were lessons. I didn’t let them hurt me or stop me. That’s one difference between me and Askar – he’s never lost. I’ve suffered setbacks and had to overcome them.”