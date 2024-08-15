Kai Kara-France Expects ‘Fireworks’ In His Return

“This can't not be fireworks,” Kara-France said. “I guess having that kind of pressure and that expectation, you just have to go towards it, and that's what I'll be doing. I welcome all of it: the good and the bad, the people that are here to support me or watch me lose. I think I'm going to get a hometown reception just because there's so many people that are from New Zealand that live in Perth. I'll be channeling all of that, and that's what excites me.”

Kara-France believes Erceg could’ve very well earned the nod against Pantoja if things broke a little differently, and he expects an even better version of the Australian when they step across from each other in the Octagon.

Go Behind The Scenes With Every Episode Of UFC 305 Embedded

Despite his relative inactivity over the last two years, Kara-France believes his exciting style and hard-earned respect played a part in him staying in the division’s Top 5 despite a relative amount of turnover in the division. That tenured reputation doesn’t earn him a title shot unless he gets the job done at UFC 305, but he does feel like he has some revenge to exact on Pantoja, who beat him on the scorecards when they faced each other on The Ultimate Fighter back in 2016.

“(Pantoja) is a really great champion,” Kara-France said. “That fight will happen, but all my energy is just on what's in front of me. That's just being smart. That's just me being grounded and knowing that I've got a tough fight in front of me. I'm more than ready to take on that challenge in Steve, but, when the time is right, I'm sure me and Pantoja will share the Octagon again.”