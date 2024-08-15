Kai Kara-France Expects ‘Fireworks’ In His Return

Fight Coverage
Kai Kara-France feels like he owes Perth a fight.
The 31-year-old was scheduled to face Alex Perez there at UFC 284 before an injury forced him out of the matchup. That would end up as the first of two Australia-set fights cancelled via injuries for Kara-France, the second coming a few months later when a concussion scrapped his bout with Manel Kape at UFC 293. Those bookended a frustrating 2023 for the former title challenger—his lone fight coming in a main event against Amir Albazi, which ended in a controversial split decision loss.
After fighting at least twice-a-year and amassing a 7-3 record since joining the roster in 2018 through his interim title shot against Brandon Moreno in July 2022, “Don’t Blink” is now coming off two losses on the bounce and without a win since March 2022. Even still, the power-punching Kiwi isn’t allowing this downswing in momentum to fester into something more than a bump in the road.
“I think a lot of it is just perspective,” Kara-France said during his interview with UFC.com. “It gave me a lot of time to reflect, as well as take away the pressure of having to compete when I wasn't ready and allowed me to put energy into other things. I'm a husband, a father (with) two kids. I was able to be more present with my other roles that I play, and then, when it was the right time, be 100 percent in and in my fighting setting.
“I'm a lot more intentional with what I'm doing. It gave me a bit of clarity of where I want to be, and in the UFC, I want to be fighting the best guys, and that's what we were doing.”
Without any qualms, Kara-France is laser-focused on earning another shot at UFC gold. That journey brings him back to Western Australia where he faces Perth native Steve Erceg, fresh off his own title challenge just three months ago in Rio de Janeiro opposite Alexandre Pantoja.
Erceg’s rapid rise was surprising to most, but “Astroboy” did well for himself against the champion before ultimately losing a close decision. Going five rounds with a belt on the line in just his fourth UFC fight, however, gave the impression that Erceg is one of the best 125ers in the world, and Kara-France expects their co-main event to bring the excitement their resumes would suggest.
“This can't not be fireworks,” Kara-France said. “I guess having that kind of pressure and that expectation, you just have to go towards it, and that's what I'll be doing. I welcome all of it: the good and the bad, the people that are here to support me or watch me lose. I think I'm going to get a hometown reception just because there's so many people that are from New Zealand that live in Perth. I'll be channeling all of that, and that's what excites me.”
Kara-France believes Erceg could’ve very well earned the nod against Pantoja if things broke a little differently, and he expects an even better version of the Australian when they step across from each other in the Octagon.
Despite his relative inactivity over the last two years, Kara-France believes his exciting style and hard-earned respect played a part in him staying in the division’s Top 5 despite a relative amount of turnover in the division. That tenured reputation doesn’t earn him a title shot unless he gets the job done at UFC 305, but he does feel like he has some revenge to exact on Pantoja, who beat him on the scorecards when they faced each other on The Ultimate Fighter back in 2016.
“(Pantoja) is a really great champion,” Kara-France said. “That fight will happen, but all my energy is just on what's in front of me. That's just being smart. That's just me being grounded and knowing that I've got a tough fight in front of me. I'm more than ready to take on that challenge in Steve, but, when the time is right, I'm sure me and Pantoja will share the Octagon again.”
Despite facing the hometown favorite, Kara-France expects to feel the love and support from his nearby countrymen, as well, and ultimately, deliver yet another fight worthy of the Australian crowd. The fact that it’s his first bout in a year, and one that comes on the same card as his teammates Dan Hooker and Israel Adesanya, make the task an even sweeter one. Kara-France remarked on the “amazing” energy in the City Kickboxing room as the trio each take on crucial challenges and believes he is in the best space ever ahead of this fight.
That’s what you’d come to expect from Kara-France, who is one of the more mellow personalities coming out of the Auckland-based gym, but when the Octagon door closes, a knockout is always on the front of his mind. He’d be the first man to finish Erceg if the fight goes that way, and that very well could put him near the top of the heap when it comes to the next man to challenge Pantoja.
“This is an entertainment sport,” he said. “You got to go out there and take it, and show your heart, share your courage and make people remember your name rather than just doing the bare minimum or just enough. I will tap into that energy fighting close to home.”
