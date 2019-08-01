Kai Kara-France Bet On Himself And Won

In a way, he found his version of higher education but, after a while, he felt himself stagnating.

It was time to go home.

“Realized the grass isn’t greener on the other side,” he said. “(I) came back home, and then realized I can be homegrown. I can be back home and progress in my mixed martial arts career.”

A move to City Kickboxing in Auckland gave his career the jumpstart he needed, and he is now riding a seven-fight win streak, including a 2-0 record in the UFC. His first and second fights were just 10 weeks apart, but since picking up his split decision win over Raulian Paiva at UFC 234, he allowed a nagging hand injury to heal fully. Six months have passed since then, which he called a “blessing in disguise,” and added that he was still in the gym helping teammates prepare for their own fights.