Kai Kara-France And Amir Albazi Step Into Main Event Slot On June 3 Fight Night

Replacing it as the main event will be the high-stakes flyweight matchup between former title challenger and No. 3 ranked contender Kai Kara France and No. 7 ranked Amir Albazi. This will be a five round fight.

France enters his first UFC main event looking to make a statement and cement himself as a title threat in the flyweight division. Albazi intends to make the most of the biggest opportunity of his MMA career by taking out France and vaulting to the top of the 125-pound ranks.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: FRANCE vs ALBAZI takes place Saturday, June 3 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas