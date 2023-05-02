 Skip to main content
the octagon inside the ufc apex
Kai Kara-France And Amir Albazi Step Into Main Event Slot On June 3 Fight Night

Flyweight Title Hopefuls Headline The June 3 Fight Night In The UFC APEX
May. 3, 2023

Due to injury, Jack Hermansson has been removed from his middleweight main event against Brendan Allen. As a result, this bout has been cancelled from the card and Allen will now face Bruno Silva on UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EMMETT vs TOPURIA in Jacksonville, Florida on June 24.

Replacing it as the main event will be the high-stakes flyweight matchup between former title challenger and No. 3 ranked contender Kai Kara France and No. 7 ranked Amir Albazi. This will be a five round fight.

France enters his first UFC main event looking to make a statement and cement himself as a title threat in the flyweight division. Albazi intends to make the most of the biggest opportunity of his MMA career by taking out France and vaulting to the top of the 125-pound ranks.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: FRANCE vs ALBAZI takes place Saturday, June 3 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

