Kai Asakura | Location, Location, Location

A change was needed and subsequently made as the 31-year-old moved up to bantamweight and delivered a reminder of what made him a star in Japan, knocking out Cameron Smotherman in Macau.

“It felt so great and awesome because I lost the two fights, but this was the first win in the UFC,” Asakura said. “I struggled for a longer time than I expected, but it has been really awesome.”

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Like many who competed in Macau earlier this year, Asakura is set to return on Saturday in Shanghai, facing off with Aoriqileng in a main card matchup that feels destined to produce fireworks.

For his part, Asakura said he’s feeling increasingly more comfortable now that he’s further along in the relocation process and actually training to sharpening his weapons as opposed to worrying about his weight.