Kai Asakura: Fighting For All Japan

Thus far, competitors from the nation with unspeakably deep roots in martial arts and the formative development of the sport have been unsuccessful when it comes to reaching the top of any division in the biggest promotion in mixed martial arts.

Asakura is aiming to change all that, amongst other things.

“Until now, there have been many fighters In the UFC from Japan who have fought and tried to win a title, and none of them have been successful,” began Asakura in advance of his headlining clash with Pantoja next weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “I feel like there is an impression amongst fight fans that Japanese fighters aren’t that strong, so my goal is to go there and prove that the Japanese fighters are amongst the best fighters in the world.

“I want to bring back MMA’s popularity in Japan, and provide a place where my friends, teammates, and other fighters are able to earn a living in Japan,” he added, delving deeper into the ambitions that fuel him as he readies to make the walk to the Octagon for the first time. “I feel like someone has to bring the MMA scene back to Japan, and I’m very proud that I’m part of the Japanese generation that will bring MMA popularity back to Japan.”