Justine Kish Rebuilt

Nearly two years removed from her last UFC appearance, the 33-year-old returns to action in a certified banger against Lucie Pudilova at PNC Arena. In the time since she last competed, the spirited Muay Thai stylist has undergone a fourth major knee surgery, worked through an extensive 12-month rehabilitation program, and stripped her approach in the cage down to the studs in order to rebuild it to her liking.

And that’s just the professional challenges she’s faced on a road that may have prompted others to call it quits, but only served to strengthen her resolve even further.

“I know what I’m capable of, I know what I can do, and the UFC audience hasn’t seen it yet,” said Kish, who enters Saturday’s meeting with Pudilova on a two-fight slide and sporting a 6-2 record overall.

Kish is far from the first fighter to argue that the audience has never seen her at her best and she won’t be the last, however where many are simply searching for ways to justify poor results and pump themselves up for future engagements, it’s hard not to agree with her self-assessment.

Following a solid Muay Thai career, Kish transitioned to MMA full time in the summer of 2013 with a 1-0 record and racked up three victories over the next six months, including a submission win over future Invicta FC competitor Christine Stanley and a unanimous decision victory over Randa Markos. That unbeaten start earned the Russian-born former orphan a place on Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter, but before she could compete in the tournament to crown the inaugural women’s strawweight champion, a major knee injury forced her to the sidelines.

