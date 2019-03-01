Willis Transitions From The "Nail" To The "Hammer"

For Willis, who grew up in the foster system and encountered trouble at a young age before being adopted at 15, the idea of being “the nail” isn’t a one-off thing. It’s more of a station in life — a position you have to suffer through and endure before you can graduate to being “the hammer” — and something you have to come to accept before you’re able to change roles.

After everything he’s been through in life and his initial days training at the famed San Jose fighting outpost, Willis knows he’s familiar with being “the nail,” though he’s not so sure the man he faces this weekend in Nashville, Curtis Blaydes, fully understands what it means.

“I don’t think he’s every really learned how to be the nail,” Willis said of Blaydes, the fourth-ranked heavyweight contender whom he’ll share the cage with in the UFC’s return to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday night.

Ironically, Blaydes tweeted about being “the nail” following his last appearance in the Octagon, a 45-second loss to Francis Ngannou back in November that halted his six-fight unbeaten streak. While the Elevation Fight Team member has said all the right things about taking the loss in stride and understanding that competing at the highest level comes with the occasional loss, Willis isn’t so sure his impending opponent fully appreciates the position the way he does.

“It’s not a one-fight thing though; it’s more of a molding process,” he said. “If you’re in a fight and you’re the nail and you don’t understand this is just how it goes, there is no progression.”

And progression is a big thing for “Big Pretty.”

Through his first four Octagon appearances, Willis has logged three unanimous decision wins and one first-round stoppage victory. Last time out, he went 15 minutes with veteran Mark Hunt, using sharp hands and smooth footwork to outpoint “The Super Samoan.”

