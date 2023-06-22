Justin Tafa: Return Of The Bad Man

It was also the start of his first UFC win streak, something he’s aiming to keep alive when he meets Austen Lane Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria. Less than three minutes combined, Tafa’s last two outings have been spectacular. So what was the secret sauce?

“I think it's more just waiting for the knockout to come kind of thing, rather than seeking it,” he says matter-of-factly.

Knockouts are Tafa’s bread and butter. All six of his pro wins have ended with a KO and only two of those went past the first frame.

Joining the UFC with just three fights under his belt, the future wasn’t always as easy to see. He stumbled in three of his first four with the promotion, but he takes those losses in his stoic, pragmatic manner.