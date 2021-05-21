Justin Tafa Promises Entertainment With Each Fight

As far as the fighting goes, it’s relatively straightforward for Tafa. He wants to put on an entertaining show for fans and hopefully earn performance bonuses along the way. That said, he did find the professional aspects of the UFC the most surprising.

“Everything is just done for you, I guess,” Tafa said. “I get home and tell my missus, ‘Oh, I was getting fed well (laughs).’ I didn’t have to do anything. It’s just crazy, during fight week, you’re looked after well, and it’s something that I won’t take for granted.”

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Best Finishes From This Week's Fighters | Yan Xiaonan | Yancy Medeiros | Jack Hermansson | Carla Esparza | Felicia Spencer | Fighters On The Rise

Fighting aside, Tafa did value the added experience in the Octagon although he found himself on the unfortunate side of the judges’ scorecards. In particular, he enjoyed the chance to go all three rounds for the first time in his career.

After catching a couple inadvertent eye pokes from Felipe, the two slugged it out in a relatively high-paced, action-packed affair that more than once featured the two giants standing and trading in the center of the Octagon, much to the crowd’s delight. Tafa said he was happy with the resiliency he felt he showed in the fight despite the loss.