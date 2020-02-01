Tafa Just Wants To Represent His People

Despite landing a sharp right hand straight out of the gate and looking to be in control through the early moments of the contest, Tafa’s night came to an abrupt halt just over two minutes into the first round of his UFC career.

“I genuinely thought I had him on the back foot, a bit stunned,” said Tafa, who caught a right hand on the chin and crashed to the canvas in a heap, silencing the partisan crowd. “In the replays, I saw he closed his eyes and swung, and man, to get dropped by someone who closed his eyes is wretched and it was a reactive thing; it wasn’t something thought through.”

While the inclination might be to question whether the UFC newcomer was caught up in the moment and spurred into pressing forward more aggressively than normal by the raucous support of the masses in attendance, the reality is that the inexperienced Tafa made a slight miscalculation in his approach and simply got caught.

“If that fight was in a pub, I still would have gone in for the kill,” explained the Australian heavyweight, who registered a trio of stoppage victories in as many appearances before joining the UFC roster. “It wasn’t the event that impacted my approach — I genuinely thought that I stunned him a little bit and took off half a step too early.

“It was just my execution that caused me to get knocked out, but it wasn’t like I was panicking or something; I was controlling the fight,” he added. “I like to finish fights, I like to give the crowd what they’re looking for, especially from the heavyweights. It’s just a matter of staying disciplined.”

Learn more about Justin Tafa