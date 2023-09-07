Justin Tafa: “It Was Meant To Go Down Under”

“I thought wholeheartedly it was an accidental eye poke,” Tafa said. “I've got no ill will towards him, but that doesn't mean I'm not going to knock him out. It's just business and then he can come have a beer after, but after I knock him out.”

Order UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

When the two were scheduled to fight in June, it was in Jacksonville, Florida, where Lane resided. But now, the rematch is set to happen on the turf of Tafa, who is from Brisbane, Australia, just a few hours away from Sydney. For Tafa, it seems like everything is working out the way it is supposed to.