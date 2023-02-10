Justin Tafa Is Hunting For Redemption

The New Zealand-born Australian went into Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium buzzing to make the record-breaking crowd proud, but it wouldn’t go his way that night against Yorgan De Castro. Tafa would bounce back in his sophomore appearance, but as it stands, he bears a 2-3 Octagon record. That said, he has done a lot of learning on the job and under the brightest lights, which is something he takes to heart as he returns to action at UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski.

“That's probably been the hardest thing, to be honest, and something that a lot of people can't compare with because a lot of people didn't get signed (that early),” Tafa told UFC.com. “I didn't even have five rounds yet under my belt, and I was already fighting in front of 50-something thousand (people). It's been good. It's been something that I've been trying to learn, and not many coaches can come teach that at the same time.”

Tafa took to the learning curve well, and his most recent showing – a first-round, head kick knockout - speaks to that progress. However, injuries halted any hope for momentum, and Tafa was kept out of action for all of 2022.

When he wasn’t rehabbing and recovering from multiple surgeries, Tafa took the opportunity to help his younger brother, Junior Tafa, prepare for the UFC ranks. The younger Tafa was due to make his debut at UFC 284, but an injury forced the fellow heavyweight to withdraw from the fight. On the whole, Tafa called the last 14 months out of action “tough” but a “blessing in disguise,” as well.