Justin Tafa | Back For More

Early in his UFC career, Tafa admits he was pushing for too much too soon, leading to a 1-3 record in his first four Octagon appearances. But now, he’s taking things one fight at a time, and allowing the UFC to control his path for the moment. As long as he stays focused and gets the results he knows he’s capable of, Tafa believes everything will fall into place. This approach has been paying off in recent years, as he’s become a must-see fighter with a string of highlight-reel knockouts.

“I think it’s just to not force my hand,” Tafa said, reflecting on the biggest lesson he’s learned since signing with the UFC. “I’ve said before I’m pushing for this, I’m pushing for that, but as long as I do the work and go out there and try my best, everything will work itself [out].”

Looking to build on the momentum from his three knockouts in 2023, Tafa kicks off his 2025 campaign with an intriguing main card matchup against UFC debutant Tallison Teixeira.

Tafa’s most recent victory came the last time UFC touched down in Sydney for UFC 293, when Sean Strickland claimed the middleweight title with a victory over Israel Adesanya. Tafa ignited the crowd that night at Qudos Bank Arena with a one minute and 22 second knockout of Austen Lane, and he’s eager to do the same once again in front of his Australian fans.