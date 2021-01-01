Justin Jaynes Will Fight Anyone, Anytime

“Hey man, you know what?” he asked. “It's my job. I couldn't be more excited. I didn't plan to fight until April, this opportunity crossed my desk over the weekend and it's my job to show up and knock people out. How can I not be excited about that?”

Well, most of us civilians wouldn’t be jumping for joy about having to cut weight and then face somebody who ended his last four wins via first-round knockout.

“Not only somebody,” Jaynes jumps in, “but we're talking about Devonte Smith with 10 wins, nine by knockout. This guy's gonna be trying to knock my head off. But with that being said, I'm trying to knock his head off, too, so it all works out.”

Jaynes is no salesman, but he’s already doing a marvelous job of selling a fight that doesn’t need to be sold. He agrees.

“The fight sells itself,” he said. “This is gonna be a streetfight. There's no more to it. I look back at my early college years, and we'd go to the bar, get a little rowdy and get into little fights. We didn't have any prep time for that. We show up and we fight and that's it. I'm gonna make this dirty, I'm gonna make it ugly and I'm trying to knock Devonte Smith out in the first round.”

Not many fighters would have jumped up for a fight like this on short-notice on the heels of back-to-back losses, but the 31-year-old Jaynes, who dropped bouts to Gavin Tucker and Gabriel Benitez last year after a spectacular debut win over Frank Camacho, isn’t like everybody else.