Justin Jaynes' True Passion Is Competing

Thirteen years later, it’s safe to say that Jaynes has done all right for himself. He’s 16-5 as a pro, entering his third UFC fight this Saturday against Gabriel Benitez, and two of his biggest fans are the ones who brought him into this world in 1989.

“Between her (mom) and my dad, they're my two biggest supporters,” he said. “Once she understood where my head was and how focused I was and how determined I was to achieve this goal, she jumped on the bandwagon relatively quick.”

It wasn’t a quick road to the UFC, though.

“Right as I was about to graduate high school and I told my dad (about becoming a fighter), my goal was to be in the UFC by the time I was 25 years old. A little late, but better late than never, right?”

Absolutely. But the journey to make it to the biggest promotion in MMA isn’t really calculated by months or years; it’s the bumps, bruises and setbacks along the way that are remembered the most. Jaynes hasn’t forgotten a second of it. And what would have made most quit only pushed him further. And it had nothing to do with being stubborn or having that Michigan pride in his DNA. Well, maybe there was a little of that, but what really pushed Jaynes was his son, Ben.

“He's influenced me probably more than I'll be able to influence him,” Jaynes said of his son, who turns 12 in January. “I've been in some dark holes after a loss where it's like, 'F**k, how am I gonna come out of this? How am I gonna get to the UFC after taking this loss after a five-fight win streak?'”

Jaynes searches for the right words to describe how he felt at that point in 2017, when he saw his win streak collapse over the course of a three-round loss to Tommy Aaron in Long Beach, California. He had already gave up everything to move to Las Vegas and train, hoping that the new digs would get him where he needed to go. But one loss on the regional circuit means a few steps back when it comes to getting that UFC call. He could have packed his bags and gone home. He had an uncle back in Michigan who had a job for him that would provide a stable income and a good living. But Jaynes couldn’t pull the trigger; he still had that fight in him.