Justin Jaynes Feels Reborn

Life: changed.

“I made chicken salad out of chicken s***,” Jaynes told UFC.com. “Throughout my career, I’ve never been dealt pocket aces, I guess, in my career. It’s always me working so hard to get to a point, taking two steps forward and three steps back, and that’s been the whole M.O. of my career. I get four, five wins in a row, tons of finishes, and then I take a short notice fight on two weeks’ or one week notice, and I lose a decision. This new light – back on a five-fight, first-round finish win streak, it’s just an incredible feeling. I can’t really describe it.”

Jaynes’ short-notice win in June was the second-fastest debut win in UFC lightweight history, and less than a month later, he’s set for an encore. This time, the bout takes place at 145 pounds and with a much more proper build-up that has Jaynes soaking in the experience. He only found out about the fight a few weeks ago, but when your first UFC bout comes together in less than a week, having three weeks has Jaynes feeling like this is his “real debut.”

“I get to study my opponent,” Jaynes said of the difference between his first and second UFC fights. “I get to put a half-assed training camp together. I get to game plan. I get to let it all sink in. I get to talk to all the podcasts and all the reporters about what my plan is and what’s going on. It’s a lot better, but again, I wouldn’t change my story for anything. My life changed within two days forever. It’ll never be the same.”