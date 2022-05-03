Justin Gaethje's 'Lifelong Mission' Within Reach

“Going through a title shot in the past and losing, it was a learning experience. I got to take a lot from that,” Gaethje said after being asked what was different this time around.

“And then, you know, getting passed over when I felt like I was the candidate that should be fighting for the belt, having been the last guy that held the interim title and being ranked number two,” he added, referencing the fight last May during which Charles Oliveira filled the vacant spot as champion in the lightweight division following Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement. “Now that I went out there and beat (Michael) Chandler like I did, I cannot let this opportunity pass me.”

It’s not the first time the Safford, Arizona product is fighting for the lightweight throne. Despite having held the title as interim champion in 2020 before fighting in a second title fight to unify the lightweight division, Gaethje enters this one with a chip on his shoulder.

Order UFC 274 Today!

“I cannot put the time or energy to enjoy what I've accomplished thus far, because the job is not done,” he said. “I have to stay focused, because if I were to look back, then there's a lot of things that can distract me, because I've lived an amazing life, and I've had an amazing ride. You know, I've done a pretty good job of proving everybody that believed in me right. So, I just have to finish the job on May 7th.”

‘Finishing the job’ comes as a sort of a full circle opportunity in the career of the 33-year-old, who remembers watching “Do Bronx” fight, simply as a fan, prior to the start of his MMA career.