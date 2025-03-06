Justin Gaethje | Ready To Go Again

Instead of challenging Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, Gaethje spent the preceding six months prioritizing recovery. Although he believes the “human body is resilient,” he understood suffering a loss of that nature then requires the subsequent down time to heal. He promised himself he wouldn’t take contact for six months, and he did just that.

As is life when you’re Justin Gaethje, he soon got the call for his next fight: a five-round co-main event against fellow all-gas-no-brakes fighter Dan Hooker. That is until Hooker hurt his hand and was forced to pull out of the matchup less than two weeks ahead of their bout. A whirlwind followed, and by storm’s end, Gaethje had a new, but familiar, opponent in Rafael Fiziev, whom Gaethje beat via majority decision at UFC 286.

“It was definitely a little bit stressful,” he said. “I was like, ‘S**t, I really want to fight. I want to get in there.’ I know that a lot of fans had already purchased their tickets to watch me fight. I'm glad Fiziev stepped up and I'm grateful to him for that. I think the UFC is grateful to replace Dan Hooker with a guy that's just as exciting.”