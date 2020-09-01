Justin Gaethje Plans To Make It Ugly

It’s a reality that he hopes to drill into the head of the UFC lightweight champion early and often in their five-round championship bout, and the consensus among fight fans and pundits is that for the Arizonan to win, he needs to make it a fight and not a grappling match, even though Nurmagomedov’s style of grappling is as punishing as that art gets.

But how do you stop the 28-0 juggernaut from Dagestan?

“We are absolutely more focused on grappling and stopping the grappling,” said Gaethje. “Causing scrambles, getting up if I get taken down. But ultimately, it’s causing damage in between those instances. I need to cause damage. I’ve got dense bones, and when I hit people, it tends to hurt ‘em. So I need to kick him, I need to hit him, and I need to make it ugly.”

Gaethje may call it ugly, but oh, what a beautiful picture he paints on fight night.

Owner of a 22-2 pro record, the 31-year-old made his mark on the regional circuit thanks to a 10-0 run in the World Series of Fighting promotion that saw him win their lightweight title and successfully defend it five times.

But it’s been in the UFC that Gaethje went from favorite of the hardcore to favorite of everyone who calls themselves an MMA fan.