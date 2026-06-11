Justin Gaethje | Once More With Feeling | UFC Freedom 250

Gaethje, who has fought for the undisputed belt twice before and been a mainstay in the title picture throughout his UFC tenure, publicly pondered his future in the sport if there wasn’t a clear path or direct opportunity to face Topuria on the horizon. And when the champion announced he needed to press pause on his reign to focus on familial issues, resulting in the creation of an interim title, Gaethje’s road to one more shot came into view.

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In the build-up to his UFC 324 clash with Paddy Pimblett, the 37-year-old American addressed his dismissiveness regarding the interim title the first time he won it back in 2020 as the promotion soldiered on through the pandemic, and when he claimed the belt with a unanimous decision win over the Liverpool native earlier this year, there was a clear sense that it meant more to him this time.