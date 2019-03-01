Gaethje: "I Make People Quit"

And Gaethje was more than willing to help his fellow lightweight contender out. But while Armageddon in short pants is expected this weekend, Gaethje plans on turning the tables and making it a painful night for Barboza.

“The guy is the best in the world for one round and, after that, the fact of the matter is that he’s a quitter and I make people quit,” he said. “I’m gonna take him into deep waters and he’s gonna come to a point where it’s not gonna be worth taking the damage because he has a family to go home to. I don’t have that. I go in there with the mindset that I don’t care if I go home tomorrow, and he can’t do that anymore. So I’m gonna go in there, put him in a bad spot and hopefully he folds.”

Those are hard words from a hard man in a hard sport. This isn’t like other sports, and no one embraces that reality more than Gaethje, who fights as if his life depends on it every time. That’s endeared him to fans around the world, but his attitude has to be a concern to family and friends, right?

“All those people have been around me my whole life, so when I say those things, I don’t mean it literally,” Gaethje explains. “I’m a realist, I’m educated on what can happen every single time that I step in there. These are all things you don’t want to talk about, but they’re there every single time that we step in there and if you want to be a fool and act like it’s not possible, then you’re just a fool. So my family knows that it’s something I understand whenever I step in there and I make the choice to go in there and give it my all.”