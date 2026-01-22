Justin Gaethje Loves Walking Into The Fire

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Gaethje is one of a select number of individuals in this sport that can be counted on to turn up and be fully committed to leaving everything in the Octagon each time out, so concerns that he may no longer have the same hunger and drive as before are most likely misguided, especially considering what’s at stake.

Interim titles get a bad rap at times, but winning a championship at this level, interim or not, is a major accomplishment. Ask anyone that never won UFC gold if they would like to have an interim title on their resume, and chances are you’re going to get a very quick “Of course!” Belts bring greater exposure, bigger opportunities, and a bump up in salary.

On top of that, holding an interim title typically results in one of two things happening: either you end up being promoted to undisputed champion or you fight for the undisputed title whenever the incumbent is ready to return.

Gaethje knows this firsthand, having won the interim title with his masterful performance against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, which set up his “winner takes all” meeting with Khabib Nurmagomedov five months later in Abu Dhabi. A win this weekend would put him in the same situation as everyone waits to find out when current lightweight titleholder Ilia Topuria will return.