Gaethje Looking To Make It An Ugly Fight

“I’d rather him talk s***,” Gaethje said. “I definitely would rather beat someone up that I don’t like, but hey, I’m a fan of Edson, but on Saturday night, he’s trying to take everything I’ve ever walked for, so I’m here to beat whoop his ass.”

Between Gaethje and Barboza, it wouldn’t be shocking if the only reason either fighter ended up on their back was because of a knockout blow, but that’s really where the similarities end. Barboza possesses some of the most beautiful and devastating techniques in the entire world. Gaethje, with good technique in his own right, almost always finds himself in a brawl, which has granted him three Fight of the Night bonuses in four fights.

For this fight, Gaethje is well-aware that giving Barboza distance is as good of an idea as putting his hands down.

“I got to go in there and make it ugly,” he said. “I don’t think he wants an ugly fight. He likes pretty fights, so I got to make sure that it’s not that. Definitely don’t (want to) hang out at range like (Dan) Hooker or some of those other guys. The guys that have beat him, have beat him with pressure, and I’m going to go in there and use my pressure and try to capitalize on the moments that I can.”

UFC.com talked to Gaethje about his thoughts as he gets closer to fight night, what he thinks of the matchup and if the feeling of walking to the Octagon ever gets old.

