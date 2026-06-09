Justin Gaethje Is Chasing His Ultimate Highlight | UFC Freedom 250

At UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje will get the chance to add a crowning moment to one of the most spectacular careers ever seen inside the Octagon. In Gaethje’s 16th UFC appearance, he takes on undefeated lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, and the man known as “The Highlight” looks to claim the one achievement that has so far eluded him in his mixed martial arts career: an undisputed UFC title.
If he’s successful on the South Lawn on Sunday night, Gaethje will have effectively “completed” mixed martial arts and put the seal on a career that already seems certain to land him in the UFC Hall of Fame.
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A Flying Start
Gaethje arrived in the UFC in the summer of 2017 as an unbeaten 17-0 fighter who had already captured a title with the now-defunct World Series of Fighting and defended it five times. His reputation for barnburning fights meant that, when he stepped into the Octagon for the first time against Michael Johnson at The Ultimate Fighter Season 25 Finale, the anticipation was palpable.
True to his fighting moniker, Gaethje introduced himself to the UFC fanbase with a highlight-reel performance as he stopped Johnson in the second round and then celebrated with his now-customary backflip off the top of the Octagon fence.
UFC FREEDOM 250 PRESENTED BY CRYPTO.COM & RAM: Topuria’s Unbeaten Road | History For Poatan | O’Malley’s Moment | The Lightweight Landscape | Rising 250 Stars | Daukaus’ Year | Nickal’s Biggest Stage | Zahabi’s Breakout
A Career-Long Highlight Reel
What followed has been a rollercoaster thrill ride of a career that has seen Gaethje amass 15 post-fight bonuses as he cemented himself as one of the most exciting fighters on the planet.
One-shot knockouts of James Vick and Edson Barboza, and back-and-forth wars with the likes Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler helped elevate Gaethje to the top of fans’ “favorite fighter” lists. Blessed with an excellent wrestling background, Gaethje opts to leave those talents in the locker room, instead preferring to stand and trade. It’s an approach that thrills the fans, but when you fight the way Gaethje does, there’s always a risk involved, and he’s had to bounce back from disappointment in his two prior tilts for the undisputed crown.
Submission losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira saw Gaethje fall agonizingly short of capturing undisputed gold, but he’s earned titles through other avenues, capturing the BMF title with a head-kick finish of Dustin Poirier in their rematch at UFC 291 and, most recently, winning a second interim lightweight title with a unanimous decision win over Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 in January.
A Formidable Test
Now Gaethje faces the biggest fight of his 32-bout career as he gets ready to step into the Octagon to face pound-for-pound superstar and reigning lightweight champion Ilia Topuria on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime occasion with a chance to close the show with a home win for the United States.
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It won’t be easy, however. Topuria is undefeated at 17-0 and has already captured undisputed titles in two different weight classes. And it’s not just the two championship belts that make “El Matador” a formidable foe, it’s the manner in which he won them.
A stunning second-round knockout saw him dethrone pound-for-pound great Alexander Volkanovski in jaw-dropping style at UFC 298. Then, he retained his title with another blistering display of striking as he became the first man to knock out another great former champion, Max Holloway, at UFC 308. Topuria then moved up to lightweight and demolished former undisputed 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira inside half a round to capture the vacant lightweight crown at UFC 317.
Now he’s in the nation’s capital, looking to cement his legacy as one of the lightweight division’s all-time greats.
The Ultimate ‘Highlight’ moment?
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Gaethje’s accomplishments in the UFC – and the memorable battles he’s had within the famed eight walls of the Octagon – mean he’s already a lock for the UFC Hall of Fame. But in a career full of memorable moments, defeating Topuria might just top the lot.
The oddsmakers may have him as the underdog for Sunday night’s title clash, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned from watching Gaethje over the years, it’s to take the bookies’ odds on “The Highlight” with a hefty pinch of salt – of his 10 UFC victories, eight came when he was the betting underdog.
UFC FREEDOM 250 PRESENTED BY CRYPTO.COM & RAM: Hokit’s Hits | Ruffy’s Surprise | Behind The Scenes With Poatan | Gane’s Greatest | Derrick Lewis Knockouts | O’Malley Finishes
If Gaethje can upset the odds again and defeat Topuria at the White House, the 37-year-old would finally capture the undisputed lightweight title on the most unique stage the sport has ever seen, and give his stellar career the ultimate highlight.
Given Gaethje’s nickname, that would seem rather appropriate.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. The historic event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.