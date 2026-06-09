Justin Gaethje Is Chasing His Ultimate Highlight | UFC Freedom 250

True to his fighting moniker, Gaethje introduced himself to the UFC fanbase with a highlight-reel performance as he stopped Johnson in the second round and then celebrated with his now-customary backflip off the top of the Octagon fence.

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A Career-Long Highlight Reel

What followed has been a rollercoaster thrill ride of a career that has seen Gaethje amass 15 post-fight bonuses as he cemented himself as one of the most exciting fighters on the planet.

One-shot knockouts of James Vick and Edson Barboza, and back-and-forth wars with the likes Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler helped elevate Gaethje to the top of fans’ “favorite fighter” lists. Blessed with an excellent wrestling background, Gaethje opts to leave those talents in the locker room, instead preferring to stand and trade. It’s an approach that thrills the fans, but when you fight the way Gaethje does, there’s always a risk involved, and he’s had to bounce back from disappointment in his two prior tilts for the undisputed crown.