Justin Gaethje Is Here To Be Legendary | UFC Freedom 250

Justin Gaethje has been involved in some big events and big fights during his stellar mixed martial arts career, but on June 14, he’ll get the chance to headline the most unique event in UFC history. The interim lightweight champ will challenge Ilia Topuria for the undisputed UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC Freedom 250, which will take place on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington D.C.
For a proud American like Gaethje, it’s an honor that he can barely put into words.
“Indescribable,” he told UFC.com. “I mean, just think back of where I came (from, and) why I started. I was like, ‘This looks like so much fun. I want to try it,’ when I was in college. Then I won seven amateur fights, and I was like, ‘Well, I guess I'd better try to turn pro.’ And then I was in the UFC, and I've been part of the biggest fights in the UFC in the modern era. So, it's special.”
Check Out All Things UFC Freedom 250 Presented by Crypto.com & RAM
In addition to being named in the main event, Gaethje also got the chance to visit the White House and meet President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Unbeknownst to Gaethje at the time, the meeting was aired live on television, leaving his parents with the opportunity to surprise him with the news.
“Yeah, it was cool. I mean, coming from the middle of nowhere, it was really cool for my parents,” he said. “I had no idea we were live on TV. My mom called me. She's like, ‘You sounded great!’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ She's like, ‘Everything was online, or on TV.’ So, yeah, it's the first time I've ever been on Fox News, you know? So, I made it!”
Being on a mainstream news channel may have been a first for Gaethje, but he’s been in the sporting headlines several times over the years. Gaethje has earned his spot on this historic fight card through his memorable battles inside the Octagon. His moniker of “The Highlight” is certainly well-earned, and his penchant for thrilling fights against a who’s who of the UFC lightweight division have made him one of the most respected, and beloved, fighters in the sport.
However, it seems that respect hasn’t extended to the oddsmakers, who have installed Gaethje as the clear underdog heading into his title tilt in Washington D.C.
PHOTO GALLERY: UFC Freedom 250 Fighters Visit White House
Gaethje didn’t seem too perturbed by his underdog status and even pointed to his most emphatic defeat inside the Octagon as his main motivator ahead of his title unification bout with Topuria at UFC Freedom 250.
“I'm still in the mindset that I just got knocked out by Max Holloway,” he admitted. “I needed that. I had never been put to sleep. I had always said it was going to happen, but it never happened (until then). The desire to win and not let that happen again after going through it is that much stronger and real. So, I'm definitely committed.”
Gaethje is proud to be able to represent himself, his family, and his country on June 14, and when he starts talking about the matchup with Topuria itself, it’s clear that this isn’t just another fight for him.
The Rising Stars Of UFC Freedom 250
“My other two championship fights were against very grapple-heavy opponents, and so this is very different from those two opponents – Khabib and Charles,” he explained. “But he’s beat two people that I beat, (plus) Volkanovski – three huge knockouts in a row… I was once 17-0. I made it to 18-0, so I've been here. He hasn't learned the lessons yet, and I have. So, I’m going to be perfect. I see it in his interviews, underestimating me, and it’s a fatal flaw in this sport.
“I do think this guy is incredible. I do think he's better than me when I was 17-0 – he's definitely more accomplished. So, I have nothing but praise for this guy. And I just know how special it'll be when I beat him, and how legendary it'll be. And I am here to be a legend, and to be legendary, and this opportunity is second to none.”
Given that the undisputed lightweight title remains the one prize he has yet to achieve in this sport, you’d think that Gaethje would be focused on the belt that’s up for grabs at the White House, but rather than focus on the prize, Gaethje said he’s more focused on his opponent.
“It really isn't even about the belt. It's about this guy,” he said. “Obviously, that's with the belt because he's the best in the world, so that is icing on the cake. I have two belts hanging up in my home, but to be recognized as the best in the world, that's what the belt means, and that's ultimately the goal. It's not the belt, it's to be recognized as the best.”
Request Tickets For UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest (Offer Ends Friday)
To capture that belt and get the recognition, Gaethje will have to do something no other fighter has been able to do so far, and that’s defeat Topuria. The Spanish superstar is currently listed as the No. 2 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, and Gaethje knows he’ll have to dig deep and produce something special to beat him.
Gaethje is always up for a challenge, but it appears “The Highlight” is even more up for this one than most.
“I can't wait. Can't wait,” he said. “Can't wait to do something crazy.”
The MMA world can’t wait to watch.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. The historic event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.