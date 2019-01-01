Justin Gaethje Has Sights Set On Gold

In those defeats, Gaethje’s kill or be killed attitude caught up to him and many wondered how many wars he had left in him. But in the Vick and Barboza bouts, the 30-year-old made the necessary adjustments that not only keep him on track for a world title, but that aids his fighting longevity, as well.

“Anytime you can go into the UFC Octagon and get out of there with a win in the first round, especially a KO, especially with the fact that I didn’t take any damage, it’s crucial,” Gaethje said. “You never know how long it’s gonna last, and when you can get fights like that, it lengthens your career.”

Gaethje is under no illusions about the Cerrone bout, though. He knows it’s likely that he will have to walk through fire once more to get the victory, and that means 25 minutes with an opponent who shares his love of the scrap.

“Those fights (against Vick and Barboza) don’t even matter anymore,” he said. “I’d be a fool to go in there and rely on a false confidence that, ‘Oh, I knocked those guys out so it’s gonna help me tonight.’ Preparation is everything and I am preparing to fight one of the greatest lightweights that’s ever fought in the UFC.”