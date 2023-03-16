Justin Gaethje Is In Full Control Of His Emotions

Despite falling short in his two runs at the undisputed crown, those fights were nothing short of learning experiences that he and coach Trevor Wittman could analyze back at ONX Sports in Denver, Colorado.

“Coming from the boxing game and especially me being a wrestler my whole life, [Wittman] has been able to share his knowledge in the striking aspect of this sport,” Gaethje said. “How to control the feet, how to control distance, how to create angles, how to capitalize on your opponent’s mistakes, that’s where he’s the best.”

Since his title fight against Oliveira at UFC 274 in May, Gaethje has had 10 months to prepare for his upcoming bout with Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3. After providing some medical attention to his nose, Gaethje got straight back to the gym and focused on improving his physical strength ahead of his upcoming bout.