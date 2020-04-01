Justin Gaethje Embodies An Old School Attitude

“I didn’t know how to throw a punch, throw a kick,” Gaethje said. “I knew how to throw a ball, though. I’m a pitcher. I could punt the ball real well, I was a punter and a kicker. And that’s all the same as punching and kicking. My athletic ability that I had, I brought to him (Wittman) and he honed it. It was a perfect match.”

Over the next several years, Gaethje’s stock rose as he learned and then honed his craft. In 2014, he won the World Series of Fighting lightweight title, successfully defended it five times, then got the call to the UFC in 2017. In less than two rounds, his 17-0 record turned to 18-0 and he picked up a pair of bonuses in the process as he halted Michael Johnson. After the stunning Octagon debut, he called out the 155-pound division. Then dropped his next two fights.

“I really had no expectations when I started this. It was one at a time and then, all of a sudden, I was fighting Eddie Alvarez on a pay-per-view, taking my first loss,” said Gaethje. “I beat Michael Johnson, asked for my equal, and found two of them. Then I was able to go back to the drawing board and listen to my coach.”

The losses to Alvarez and Dustin Poirier forced his wallet and perfect record to take a hit, but his reputation as the sport’s premier action hero never faltered. In fact, if Gaethje never won another fight after April 2018, he likely would still be getting high-profile matchups simply because he’s always in compelling fights.

That’s not enough for Gaethje, even if he does say the possibility of losing doesn’t affect him.

“I’m not scared to lose,” he said. “I know my parents will love me and be proud of me. And the people from Safford, Arizona will not care one bit.”

Gaethje is a competitor, though, and as such, he wants to one day wear a UFC championship belt. That opportunity arrives on Saturday, even if it took three straight knockout wins over James Vick, Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone, along with a global pandemic that scrapped champion Khabib Nurmagomedov from his bout against Ferguson, to get there.

And when the highly anticipated Nurmagomedov-Ferguson matchup hit the skids once again, is it any wonder that the one who stepped in was Gaethje? That’s his M.O. – not the late notice assignment, but for his willingness to take the chances most won’t.