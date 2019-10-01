Just A Matter Of Time For Marlon Vera

“For four or five years, I didn’t go to a friend’s house on a Friday night to go drink,” he said. “I didn’t go hang out. I can say from the bottom of my heart that I never, ever took off because I had a good time the night before. Some fighters, they skip training and they’re willing to have fun, and that’s not my case. I left (Ecuador) to make it happen. They’re not really closing their eyes and saying ‘F**k everything around me, I want to be the next one in the UFC.’”

With Ecuador far from a hotbed of MMA, Vera still made a name for himself on the local circuit in South America before a stint on The Ultimate Fighter Latin America opened the door for him to get to the UFC and make a move to California to train. And though he’s had his ups and downs to get to this current four-fight winning streak, the work and determination has never wavered.

“It will always pay off,” he said. “You just have to find your way. My kids won’t eat off me hoping. They’ll only eat off me getting stuff done.”

And as of late, few have gotten it done better than “Chito,” who has finished Wuliji Buren, Guido Cannetti, Frankie Saenz and Nohelin Hernandez in his last four bouts, the most impressive perhaps being his July submission of Nohelin Hernandez, a late replacement foe who Vera accepted on short notice.