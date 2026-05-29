Just Dropped: UFC Global Affinity Collection

Gear up for the world’s stage with the new UFC Global Affinity collection, featuring eight exclusive jerseys inspired by countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, England, France, Spain, Brazil, and Australia. Available now at UFC Store, this collection delivers a fresh take on soccer-inspired apparel and is built around the countries that continue to shape UFC globally.
This exclusive drop reworks the traditional soccer jersey through a UFC lens, combining national colors with designs inspired by some of the sport’s biggest nations. Inspired by the pride, passion, and intensity shared between two of the world’s biggest sports, this collection captures the energy of both the global game and fight culture.
The countries featured in the collection reflect some of the most influential nations in UFC history. From championship athletes and rising stars to passionate fanbases and historic fight destinations, these countries continue to shape UFC on an international scale.
From Brazil’s deep roots in MMA, to the continued rise of international talent across Europe, North America, and Australia – the collection celebrates the global reach of UFC along with the nations that continue to shape the sport today.
Shop the UFC Global Affinity collection now at UFC Store!