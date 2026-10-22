Just Dropped: Petr Yan Custom UFC Unrivaled Fight Shorts
Channel “No Mercy” with the Official UFC Unrivaled by Venum Shorts Inspired by Petr Yan
Oct. 22, 2026
Shop the custom Petr Yan UFC Unrivaled by Venum Fight Shorts, available now worldwide through UFCStore.com and UFCStore.eu. Built for the intensity of fight night, these official UFC Unrivaled shorts channel the tenacity of UFC Bantamweight champion Petr “No Mercy” Yan with a premium, fight-ready design.
Crafted from an ultra-lightweight polyester and elastane blend, the shorts feature a shorter fit and heat-glued, laser-cut side slits to support maximum mobility and unrestricted movement. It is the same gear trusted by Petr Yan on fight night, designed for fans who want to embody the spirit of a champion.