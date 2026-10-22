Just Dropped: Petr Yan Custom UFC Unrivaled Fight Shorts

Crafted from an ultra-lightweight polyester and elastane blend, the shorts feature a shorter fit and heat-glued, laser-cut side slits to support maximum mobility and unrestricted movement. It is the same gear trusted by Petr Yan on fight night, designed for fans who want to embody the spirit of a champion.

Make your next training session count with the custom Petr Yan look. Shop the UFC Unrivaled by Venum Fight Shorts now on UFCStore.com and bring official UFC fight night style to your collection.