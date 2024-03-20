Just The Beginning For Steven Nguyen

“It was definitely tough, especially after the second time around,” said Nguyen. “I went to the Contender fight, I won and I didn't get signed. I felt like I outclassed my opponent all three rounds; he couldn't even touch me. So yeah, it was definitely hard coming back, but my manager, Jason House, and coach (Sayif Saud) were like, ‘Hey, just wait for that last minute call. You might get called up on a week’s notice to fill in.’ So I waited, I trained, I stayed in shape and I stayed on weight. The call came a few times, and then sometimes it just fell out. I was either injured or the fight didn't go through, or they picked somebody else to step up to fight the guy. Everything happens for a reason, though, and during that time, I just got better, I focused on things I needed to work on, and I knew my time was going to come. I knew I had the skills, I believed in myself, and then I got the call for the last Contender fight.”

September 12, 2023. Nguyen against fellow prospect AJ Cunningham on DWCS.

“I knew that was going to be my last chance,” Nguyen said. “I was like, I'm not going to get another call after this.”

Nguyen trained accordingly, knowing that yes, despite an impressive 8-1 record, legit talent, and Saud and the Fortis MMA team in his corner, he probably wasn’t getting another call anytime soon if he didn’t hit his mark the third time.