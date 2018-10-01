Formiga: "I Have To Be Next For Cejudo"

The results in his training in Florida started to show almost immediately, with his first full camp culminating in a victory over Ulka Sasaki in Japan.

Formiga then followed that up with two more dominant wins, including a rear naked choke submission against Ben Nguyen and a unanimous decision against Sergio Pettis in a showcase performance last October at UFC 229.

It’s easy to tell that Formiga has found the perfect home.

“The first fight from the [win] streak was in Japan and I was already training here [at American Top Team] and then right away after, I brought my family and everything was just perfect,” Formiga said. “Being in Florida, the hot weather is better than being in the cold. The training partners and the coaches, everything just came out really good.”

While he will always love the teammates he left behind in Brazil, Formiga says having everything he needs housed under one roof at American Top Team has made a tremendous difference in his preparation.

From his striking and grappling coaches to a world-class group of training partners, Formiga wants for nothing at American Top Team.

“Before, I used to drive to different places to get my training done,” Formiga explained. “To have everything in one place and everybody as coaches, they all communicate with each other, so they all know what I’m doing and it makes a big difference.

“I think that is definitely the best way to improve yourself when you have everybody on the same page.”

As he looks to build on that three-fight win streak, Formiga will next test himself at UFC Fight Night in Nashville against an undefeated prospect looking to take his place in the rankings.

Fellow Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo comes into the fight with an unblemished 15-0 record that includes four wins in the UFC. Figueiredo has also finished three of those four opponents by technical knockout, including his last win over former title challenger John Moraga.

It’s just a further testament to the kind of danger Figueiredo brings into every fight.

As much as Formiga has been impressed by the footage he’s seen on Figueiredo while studying him ahead of this fight, he also knows this is his biggest step up in competition.

